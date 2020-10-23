'We're confident Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be resolved'

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, on Friday expressed optimism regarding the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

"We have more countries that are going to be making peace with Israel. We're very confident that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be resolved. I do think that will allow us to focus on reducing extremism and terrorism and also on reducing anti-Semitism around the world," he told reporters at the Oval Office after Trump announced that Sudan and Israel had agreed to normalize ties.

