Egypt's President welcomes Israel-Sudan normalization

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday welcomed the deal normalizing ties between Israel and Sudan.

“I welcome the joint efforts of the United States, Sudan and Israel to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and I value all efforts aimed at establishing regional peace and stability,” Sisi said in a tweet.

