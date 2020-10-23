Israel's ambassador to the UN speaks with Sudan's ambassador

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke by phone on Friday with his Sudanese counterpart, Ambassador Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig. During the conversation, the ambassadors congratulated each other on the announcement of the historic peace agreement between the countries and agreed to meet in the coming days to discuss cooperation at the UN in the areas of technology, agriculture, trade and tourism.

"A third peace agreement in just over a month, and with a country that fought Israel and symbolized the Arab refusal to recognize our existence, is a tremendous achievement that proves conclusively that we are living in a historical period that will change the Middle East forever. I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump on this incredible achievement. I will act immediately to translate these agreements into cooperation here at the UN. I will show the organization's member states that it is better to be on the side of Israel, and not on the side that condemns peace and acts against us," said Erdan.

