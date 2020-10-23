Abbas blasts Sudan-Israel agreement

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday condemned the agreement to normalize ties between Sudan and Israel.

"No one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause," his office said in a statement, adding that the agreement is contrary to the Arab Peace Initiative.

