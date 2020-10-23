Israel will not oppose US sale of F-35 to UAE

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Friday that Israel would not oppose a US sale of advanced weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, an apparent reference to F-35 fighter jets.

"The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister both agree that since the US is upgrading Israel's military capability and maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, Israel will not oppose the sale of these systems to the UAE," they said in a joint statement.

