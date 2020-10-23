Netanyahu on normalization with Sudan: What an amazing turnabout

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the normalization of relations with Sudan after a formal announcement of the deal in Washington.

"What an amazing turnabout. Today Khartoum says yes to peace with Israel, yes to recognition of Israel

and yes to normalization with Israel," he said in a statement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)