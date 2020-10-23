Min. of Health backs major increase in fines for guideline violations

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein is backing a law that would significantly increase fines for violation of coronavirus guidelines.

The new fines would include: up to 10,000 shekels for opening a public place or business in violation of guidelines; up to 15,000 shekels for holding a party, gathering, or ceremony that violated guidelines; up to 25,000 shekels for opening an educational institution whose reopening was not yet allowed.