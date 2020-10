15:33 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Unusual case: Rabbinical court allows married man to have another wife A Jerusalem Rabbinical Court has allowed a married man to marry a second time. The court's ruling came after the man's first wife demanded two million NIS as a condition to accepting a divorce. ► ◄ Last Briefs