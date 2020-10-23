Mistaken identity: Palestinians stone Red Crescent ambulance

Palestinians stoned a Red Crescent ambulance, mistaking it for a Magen David Adom ambulance after it entered the city of Nablus.

The Red Crescent ambulance driver reacted angrily to the attack. "Even if we were talking about a Magen David Adom ambulance, it would have been here to help people. It is absolutely forbidden to attack an ambulance," the driver said according to a Kan News report.