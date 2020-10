14:16 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 The Parsha and Current Events: Moments of truth Read more At some point in our lives, Hashem presents us with a custom-made moment of truth: to fulfill our potential or stay with what we're used to. ► ◄ Last Briefs