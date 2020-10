13:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib: Trump is s*** Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed President Donald Trump early Friday morning, denigrating the president with the Arabic term for feces. "This president is khara," tweeted Tlaib, following the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden. ► ◄ Last Briefs