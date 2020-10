13:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Ivanka Trump prays at Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave Read more Ahead of presidential election, President Trump's daughter Ivanka spotted leaving Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave. ► ◄ Last Briefs