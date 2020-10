12:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Police uncover weapons cache in Umm El-Fahm Police have located a weapons cache in the Arab city of Umm El-Fahm. They found around 1,000 bullets as well as M16 rifles. ► ◄ Last Briefs