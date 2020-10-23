Bezeq Int'l employees to protest outside home of Communications Minister

Employees of Bezeq International are organizing a "Kabbalat Shabbat" service outside the home of the Communications Minister, Yoaz Hendel, in Nes Harim, in protest against reforms they say will lead to an increase in the prices of internet service for customers, and will also negatively impact internet service quality.

The employees are protesting the intention of the Minister to cancel the current division that exists between internet service providers and the infrastructure they utilize. Their placards hold various slogans such as "No to encouraging monopolies" and "Hendel - Don't make internet more expensive," as well as, "Making people unemployed during this crisis is a crime."