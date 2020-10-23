FM Ashkenazi commends Guatemala for recognizing Hezbollah as terror org'n

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has congratulated the government of Guatemala on its decision to designate Hezbollah and all its branches as a terror organization, and to bar all its operatives from crossing its borders.

"I am delighted to see that our multi-faceted diplomatic effort, led by the Foreign Ministry, to have Hezbollah recognized as a terror organization, is paying off, especially in Latin America, "Ashkenazi said. "I congratulate the government of Guatemala and my counterpart there, Pedro Brolo, for designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and I call on other Latin American nations to join us in the international battle against Hezbollah."