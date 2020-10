10:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Drugs found to cause 'startling recoveries' for COVID patients Read more "These were people who were at death's door," says UK professor. Drugs are being tested in both UK and US hospitals. ► ◄ Last Briefs