Ne'emanei Torah Va'Avodah welcomes plan to consult with Diaspora Jews

The Ne'emanei Torah Va'Avodah Movement has welcomed the stated intention of Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch to submit legislation to the Knesset that would require consultation with Diaspora Jewry regarding matters pertaining to the Jewish identity of the State of Israel.

"The creation of a system of consultation with Jews of the Diaspora regarding all matters relating to the Jewish identity of the State is vital and even critical, in order to rehabilitate Israel's relations with Jews abroad and to unite all parts of the Jewish People," the Movement stated.