08:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Update: 895 new Covid-19 cases, 2.8% positivity rate According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 895 diagnoses for coronavirus were made in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 2.8%. ► ◄ Last Briefs