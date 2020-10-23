|
07:51
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20
Report: Trump tried to suppress intel re: Russian meddling in 2016 election
Three government officials in the US administration have alleged that President Donald Trump along with his head of intelligence both pushed for a 2017 intelligence report into the 2016 elections to be suppressed.
According to the allegations, the report showed Russian intervention in the 2016 elections, designed to boost the Trump campaign, and Trump's efforts to have the report suppressed ultimately failed due to strong opposition from the intelligence community.
Last Briefs