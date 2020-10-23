South Korea: Government flu shot campaign allegedly linked to 25 deaths

South Korea is currently in the midst of a national campaign to vaccinate the population against influenza, but the campaign is now under fire after 25 of those innoculated died, The Guardian reports.

Those targeted in the current campaign are 19 million citizens who are either teenagers or seniors, and are being given free shots, mostly from South Korean vaccine manufacturers. One of the dead was a 17-year-old boy.

However, the government has so far refused to halt the campaign despite allegations that the deaths are linked to the vaccines, saying that no direct links have been found.