Cambridge University professor advocates 'Covid parties'

A Cambridge University professor has suggested that "Covid parties," like "chickenpox parties," should become a method of dealing with the ongoing epidemic, The Guardian reports.

"I am going to be an optimist about this and say I don’t think this virus is so unusual that it is going to wipe us out or make us have to live in the peculiar way we are living at the moment," he said. "I think it is going to become similar to the four circulating endemic coronavirus [which cause the common cold]. You are going to either get vaccinated or catch it when you are young – and young people do not get sick with this virus.”