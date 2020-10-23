Home Front Command: Third wave of virus in January

The Home Front Command, charged with setting up and operating a system for cutting off the chains of transmission for coronavirus, estimates that there will be a third wave of the virus, most likely next January.

Kan News reports that the Home Front Command is pessimistic regarding the compliance of the general public in following the government's regulations, and that this will be responsible for the resurgence of the virus. The report added that many reservists who were recruited at the start of the second wave in order to work at the Home Front Command will soon be released - but that they will probably be reenlisted in January to cope with a new rise in cases then.