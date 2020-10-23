Trump campaign: Biden is all talk & no action

Following last night's presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden, the Trump campaign released the following statement:

“President Trump completely unmasked Joe Biden as a Washington politician who is all talk and no action. The President systematically dismantled Biden’s record and laid out the clear case that he has accomplished more in 47 months than Biden has in 47 years. This was the businessman versus the career politician, the outsider versus the Washington insider, the reformer against the swamp. Most shockingly, Biden declared his intention to end the oil industry, which would kill millions of jobs and cripple our economy. The President showed that he’s the champion of workers, farmers, and Main Street, while Joe Biden had no excuse for being the pawn of Wall Street. Time and time again, the President showed he has gotten tough on our foreign adversaries, while Joe Biden’s family has been profiting by selling access to his own power. President Trump won this debate in a blowout and it’s little wonder why Biden doesn’t want to do any more.”

- Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager