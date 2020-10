05:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20 Bereaved father blasts BBC for giving platform to terrorist Read more Father of victim of 2001 Sbarro suicide bombing in Jerusalem condemns BBC for giving the terrorist who planned the attack a platform. ► ◄ Last Briefs