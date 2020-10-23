Trump to Biden: I ran because you did a poor job

US President Donald Trump took a shot at his rival Joe Biden during the presidential debate and said he ran for President because of Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

"Joe, I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama. Because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job I would have never run. I would have never run. I ran because of you. I'm looking at you now, you're a politician, I ran because of you," Trump said.