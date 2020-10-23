|
03:42
Reported
Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20
18-year-old arrested on suspicion of plotting to attack Tel Aviv protesters
An 18-year-old man from Holon was arrested by police on suspicion of plotting to harm protesters against government corruption in Tel Aviv. A screwdriver and a pepper gas container were found in his possession.
The suspect was riding a scooter near the scene of the protest, and when police approached him for questioning, he threw the screwdriver aside in order to hide it from them. He was arrested for possession of an assault weapon.
