News BriefsCheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20
Albania praised for adopting IHRA's anti-Semitism definition
The heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed Albania’s move to adopt of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.
“The Republic of Albania is the first majority-Muslim country to take this important step that is vital to the global fight against Jew-hatred,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.
