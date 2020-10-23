|
Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20
US sanctions two Hezbollah officials
The United States on Thursday sanctioned two Hezbollah officials in order to maintain pressure on the group and impede its ability to operate in the financial system.
A statement by the State Department named the as Nabil Qaouk and Hassan Al-Baghdadi, who are being sanctioned for being officials or leaders of Hezbollah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
