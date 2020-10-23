|
Cheshvan 5, 5781 , 23/10/20
Remdesivir approved for use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease, Reuters reports.
Gilead said it is currently meeting real-time demand for remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, in the United States and anticipates meeting global demand by the end of October.
