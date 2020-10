22:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Red alert sirens in Ahskelon Red alert sirens were activated in numerous communities in southern Israel Thursday night, including Yad Mordechai, Ashkelon, Beer Ganim, the Southern Industrial Zone Ashkelon, and Mavki'im. ► ◄ Last Briefs