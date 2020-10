20:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 PA Arabs sue Britain over Balfour Declaration Read more Lawsuit filed against Britain in PA court in Nablus over 1917 Balfour Declaration for support of a Jewish home. ► ◄ Last Briefs