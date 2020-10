20:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Arab-Israeli blogger denies being 'tool of Israeli propaganda' Read more Travel blogger Nuseir Yassin slams Al Jazeera report claiming he uses tools given by Israeli government to 'make Israel look good.' ► ◄ Last Briefs