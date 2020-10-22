|
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Qatar weighs payment for Gaza power hookup to Israeli natural gas
The government of Qatar is weighing the possibility of guaranteeing a 70 million dollar payment for connecting Gaza's power station to a pipeline that would provide energy from Israel's Leviathan natural gas deposit in the Mediterranean Sea.
The possibility of such an undertaking was discussed yesterday in Doha, Qatar's capital, by representatives from the governments of the United States and Qatar.
