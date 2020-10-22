|
19:42
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Israel's morbidity rate lower than Europe's, fines to be increased
Prime MInister Netanyahu has tweeted his thanks for the nation's cooperation in lowering Israel's morbidity rate to a level lower than that of European nations, some of which are now entering lockdown.
At the same time, Netanyahu has acknowledged that some Israelis are still violating COVID-19 guidelines and so fines leveled against such individuals will be increased starting next week.
