19:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 US reaffirms commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sign joint declaration on US commitment to Israeli's military edge.