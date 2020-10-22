FM Ashkenzi: 'Estonia's ban on Hezbollah sends a clear message'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has called Estonia's ban on the entry of Hezbollah operatives into its country "a clear message of opposition to this terrorist organization."

Estonia is presently serving as a member of the United Nations Security Council and has joined Germany, Great Britain, Holland, Lithuania, Latvia, and other nations in labeling Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Ashkenazi called upon additional nations and the European Union to join in exerting pressure on Hezbollah and in categorizing its activities as outside the law.