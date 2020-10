18:38 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Hadassah Medical Cntr blasts journalist for 'bogus allegations' Read more The hospital called a Galei Tzahal journalist's tweet 'fictitious, low, and degrading'. ► ◄ Last Briefs