News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
'Likud is punishing the nation'
The Blue and White party has embarked on an Internet campaign against the Likud and the prime minister over delaying passage of a budget for 2021, claiming that "Likud is punishing the nation."
Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankeleivich (Blue and White) delivered the following message via Twitter:
'"Investments and philanthropy from abroad are frozen. The strategic connection and trust between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel could be damaged," Yankeleivich wrote.
"We need to pass a budget now. We demand a functioning government," she added.
