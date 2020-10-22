The Blue and White party has embarked on an Internet campaign against the Likud and the prime minister over delaying passage of a budget for 2021, claiming that "Likud is punishing the nation."

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankeleivich (Blue and White) delivered the following message via Twitter:

'"Investments and philanthropy from abroad are frozen. The strategic connection and trust between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel could be damaged," Yankeleivich wrote.

"We need to pass a budget now. We demand a functioning government," she added.