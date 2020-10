17:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Barkat: 'We might as well go to elections, secure decisive win' Read more 'I would like to see the government provide more in-depth solutions to the corona crisis; unfortunately, that's not the case right now'. ► ◄ Last Briefs