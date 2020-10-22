'Inhuman to leave residents of Samaria without water and electricity'

Knesset member Etty Atia (Likud) toured the outpost of Havat Gilad today and expressed her disappointment at the lack of basic services to this and other Samarian communities.

"It is inhumane not to connect these communities to basic water and electricity services. The residents of these communities deserve the same services as the residents of Givat Shmuel and Kfar Saba (suburbs of Tel Aviv)," Atia said.