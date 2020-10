16:32 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Regavim head: Take control of land - not new housing units Read more Head of Regavim: 'Over the last decade, not one inch of land has been added to the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.' ► ◄ Last Briefs