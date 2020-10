15:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Overwhelming bipartisan support for Abraham Accords Read more 91 senators and 372 house representatives have cosponsored two resolutions supporting the Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE and Bahrain ► ◄ Last Briefs