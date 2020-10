15:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 The True Lovers of Zion Read more Despite demonization by liberal Jewish streams, the haredi Eretz Hakodesh bloc is proudly Zionist and deserves to be part of WZC. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs