15:45
Reported
Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Distorted priorities of police unit investigations in Judea & Samaria
During the past year police investigations in Judea and Samaria have focused on activities of the Hilltop Youth who establish outposts on empty hilltops in these areas.
While such investigations numbered more than a hundred, there was not one investigation of sexual assault crimes or Palestinian destruction of Jewish agricultural fields in Judea and Samaria.
The above findings were reported in the B'Sheva newspaper.
