15:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected onto gov't building Read more Charlie Hebdo cartoons, including one of Mohammed, projected onto Montpellier gov't building to make statement against radical Islam. ► ◄ Last Briefs