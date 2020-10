14:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Water prices rise; Water Authority expands 'subsidized' bracket The Water Authority has given its consent to a proposal to increase the amount of water allocated in the "subsidized" bracket to citizens during the coronavirus crisis, in order to offset somewhat a dramatic increase in the price of water. ► ◄ Last Briefs