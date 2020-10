14:13 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Parents exempt from paying for lockdown period when daycare was shut The Justice Ministry has announced that parents of children learning in private daycare centers are obligated to pay for vacation days during the High Holidays and the Sukkot festival, but they will be exempt from paying for days during which the daycare centers were closed due to the government's lockdown restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs