MK Ginzburg: Likud could present budget today if it wanted

The chairman of the Blue & White party, MK Eitan Ginzburg, has accused the Likud party of purposely stalling on the 2021 state budget.

"We could pass a budget today," he told Kan Bet. "Since 2014, Netanyahu has passed every single budget in less days than we have left until the end of the year. The Finance Minister is busy with his spins, protesting that there isn't enough time. But the 2020 budget has been ready since August."