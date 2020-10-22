Blue &White: Likud will be to blame if Israel's credit rating is downgraded

The Blue & White party has issued a statement criticizing the Finance Minister, Yisrael Katz, following his accusation that the party is holding up new legislation.

"Instead of giving interviews every day, the Finance Minister should get down to work on the 2021 budget," the statement reads. "If Israel's credit rating is downgraded due to the lack of a budget, you and the Prime Minister will be to blame for the catastrophic damage this causes to the economy."