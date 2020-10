13:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 39-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19-related complications The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya has reported a death due to coronavirus-related complications - a 39-year-old woman from Akko, who had a number of comorbidities. ► ◄ Last Briefs